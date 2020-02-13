Avon Pond trophy honors local hockey star

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Pond’s ninth annual tournament, held on Feb. 4, was more than a hockey exhibition. The MVP trophy awarded at the event honors the memory of former local hockey star Teddy Bonner.

The trophy was rededicated two years ago in honor of the late Mr. Bonner, who was the brother of Avon Pond’s co-owner, Jim Bonner.

This year the “Teddy” was awarded by the Bonner Family to Dave Peisel, of Brielle, from the winning team Accutech, and Ryan O’Malley, of Avon-By-The-Sea, who was the leading scorer in the tournament, playing for team Graybar.

Rob Bongiorno, a long-time volunteer and supporter of the Avon Pond, was the tournament organizer and sponsor. Mr. Bongiorno wanted to give local skaters from the Avon Pond an opportunity to compete against talented players from across the U.S. and Canada.

Four teams comprised of seven players each included teams Graybar, Anixter, Lencore and Accutech. All jerseys worn in the tournament are designed and donated by Rob Bongiorno. Both the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems were sung by Tim MacCutcheon, of Matawan.

