100th anniversary of 19th Amendment celebrated in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — One hundred years after the ratification of the 19th amendment granted U.S. women the right to vote, the composition of the Brick Township Council, four women and three men, is a testament to the impact of that historic development.

On Feb. 11, the township council unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of New Jersey’s Ratification of the 19th amendment on Feb. 9. 1920, as the 29th state in the union to do so.

“Today, women are playing a larger role in government, as you can see sitting up here, and public life than at any other point in our nation’s history,” Council President Lisa Crate, the township’s third consecutive female council president, said at the meeting on Tuesday.

“This resolution recognizes the 100th anniversary of New Jersey’s ratification of the 19th amendment of the United States Constitution that granted women the right to vote,” she said.

“It’s important to remember that there are still people living in America today who lived in a time when women did not have the right to vote, and it’s truly remarkable to acknowledge how much of our society has changed and rightly evolved.”

The 19th amendment was the hard-fought result of years of lobbying by women’s suffrage activists including New Jersey’s own Alice Paul, who organized and worked tirelessly for its ratification.

