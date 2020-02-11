New Jersey Transit meeting scheduled in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Several weeks after New Jersey Transit announced plans to begin construction of a new power substation at the Bay Head yard on the North Jersey Coast Line, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and pose questions to officials.

New Jersey Transit officials will be in holding a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

in Sacred Heart Church’s Monsignor Casey Hall, located at 751 Main Ave.

“We are all aware of what has been going on with New Jersey Transit and what is happening in our railyard,” Mayor William Curtis told a packed audience at the Feb. 3 borough council meeting.

“It is an area in Bay Head that isn’t owned by Bay Head but they are proposing to put in a new substation,” the mayor said. “They did not notify us of the final plans, which we have been constantly asking our representative at Transit of where those plans are, until Jan. 8 and when they came and met with a couple of us, they said ‘we are starting by the end of January.’

“Well what is going to happen now on Feb. 13 … Transit will hold a public hearing … where anybody can come and get their questions answered, hear their plans, see their plans and we encourage everybody to come.”

