Ethel Shotton Taylor

By
Star News Group Staff
-
77 views

Ethel Shotton Taylor, of Brielle, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at home.

Ethel was born in Trenton. She graduated from New Jersey State Teachers College in Trenton, taught school in Lawrenceville and moved to Brielle in 1950 with her husband and son. She served as the director of the Brielle Public