Dennis Anthony Joyce

Star News Group Staff
Dennis Anthony Joyce, 76, of Mantoloking, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born in Passaic on Dec. 17, 1943, was reared in Hasbrouck Heights and spent summers in Seaside Park. He attended Corpus Christi School and St. Benedict’s Prep. He received a bachelor’s