Pauline “Polly” Jones Sameth, 82, of Mantoloking and Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Vero Beach.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Ruth and Samuel Jones. She was a loving wife of 62 years to her husband, Richard Sameth.
Surviving are her son, John Sameth; daughter
