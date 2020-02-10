Elsie F. Dubac

Elsie F. Dubac, 77, of Spring Lake, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Elsie was born in Neptune and raised in Wall Township at her parents’ restaurant, Le Deauville Inn. She attended Saint Rose Grammar and