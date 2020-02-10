Dr. Peter Charles Vitanzo Jr.

Dr. Peter Charles Vitanzo Jr., 49, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, peacefully at his home.

Born June 26, 1970 in Livingston, he is survived by his wife of 22 years Kara [Forosisky]; son Peter III; daughter Mia; parents Peter Sr. and Judith [Paolercio]; siblings Christine Dalena, Denise Lembo [Gary], John Vitanzo [Michelle], Jennifer Vitanzo