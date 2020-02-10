Catherine ‘Kitty’ Odell

By
Star News Group Staff
-
89 views

Catherine N. Odell [Nagle], 94, of Wall Township, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.

Kitty was born in New York City and was a longtime resident of White Plains before moving to Wall 35 years ago. She graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing, New York and started