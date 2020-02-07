Point Boro girls win Congressional App Challenge

POINT PLEASANT — Three Point Pleasant Borough High School students are the winners of the Congressional App Challenge in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim’s office has announced that seniors Caitlyn Kuhn, Kaila McDonald and Nicolette Matthews, students in the school’s Advanced Software Engineering Topics and Design class, won for their recently developed VIP [Virtual Interactive Planner], an app that’s a virtual agenda book for students of all ages to keep track of their assignments.

“My sister lives out in California and I was talking to her on the phone and she has four kids,” Kaila said. “And I asked her, ‘Is there anything that you wish was available to you that would help your kids?’ And she goes, ‘They have a hard time remembering what assignments they have to do, along with any papers teachers would like signed.’

“We came up with this app and it allows students to go on during school and go in and put in their homework and teachers can put in documents that need to be signed. It is like an online planner.

“I thought it would be a great idea to create a virtual planner for kids of all ages which would be easily accessible, in school or at home online.”

According to Rep. Kim’s office, more than 10,000 students registered for the 2019 Congressional App Challenge, creating and submitting 2,177 functioning apps. In total 304 members of Congress hosted app challenges in districts across 48 states, Puerto Rico, the Mariana Islands, and Washington, D.C.

The contests, for middle school and high school students, encourages them to learn to code and inspires them to pursue careers in computer science.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate your team for winning the 2019 Congressional App Challenge for the Third Congressional District of New Jersey,” Rep. Kim said in a letter to the students.

“I commend you all for your effort in concepting and developing the ‘VIP – Virtual Interactive Planner’ app. Your goal to help students of all learning levels stay organized and keep up with school assignments made your team’s application stand out.”

