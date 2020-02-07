Normandy Beach presses aid pleas

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Normandy Beach residents continue to press township officials for action to mitigate the flooding problems they say are sometimes stranding them in their barrier island homes.

The flooding is not only a constant presence, Eileen Morano told the township council on Feb. 4, but is also creating emergency conditions for her and her Normandy Beach residents.

“My house has water around it every single day. That is not an exaggeration,” Ms. Morano said. “If you drove to my house right now you’d see the wet mud surrounding it.

“New Year’s Eve I couldn’t get out of my house, couldn’t get out from any angle and no one could get in and I’ve had that time and time again and I’m not the only person in my neighborhood.”

It was the third consecutive council meeting marked by Normandy Beach residents taking turns at the microphone to explain the severity of the flooding situation on the barrier island.

“We’re trying to be supportive and cooperative. We know this is a very difficult issue and we just ask for your help,” resident Mark Whitman told the council.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.