Bradley Beach water infrastructure to get $1.3 million investment

BRADLEY BEACH- New Jersey American Water announced on Friday that it will be replacing 4,780 feet of water main in Bradley Beach starting next week, with the company absorbing the $1.3 million cost of the project.

The company will install 8-inch ductile iron main along:

Third Avenue, from Madison Avenue to Ocean Avenue.

Beach Avenue, from Evergreen Avenue to Third Avenue.

Hammond Avenue, from Evergreen Avenue to Third Avenue.

Two fire hydrants and 79 utility-owned service lines will also be replaced, the statement said.

“This $1.3 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community,” a statement from American Water said. “This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.”

Work is expected to start on Friday, Feb. 14 and last until March. Construction crews will work Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Street restoration is expected to start in the spring.

According to the statement, the water mains that are due to be replaced had been installed as far back as the 1920s, and are as small as two inches in diameter.

