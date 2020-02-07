Antrim and PPBHS come together for Chinese Lunar New Year

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Chinese language students from Point Pleasant Beach High School [PPBHS] came to G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Wednesday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, and with hopes of intriguing eighth-graders with the language program.

Huiwen Chen, Mandarin teacher at the high school, said the day is exciting for all students and is a way to expose students to the language and culture.

“There is no exposure for the language at all,” said Ms. Chen. “The only language they have right now in the elementary school is Spanish, and it’s in the same family of the languages.”

The afternoon gives students a chance to ask questions and explore the culture around the language. The activities began with a traditional Lunar New Year dragon dance, followed by cultural activities and teachings.

“Each station is fun,” said Ms. Chen. “They are at each station to learn the language and also to learn about the culture.”

High school students who participated in Wednesday’s programs were sitting in the same seats as the eighth graders were just three years ago, Ms. Chen said.

