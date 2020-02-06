Wall school board mulls options for modernizing buildings

WALL TOWNSHIP — The school board is busy examining options and preparing to set priorities for repairing and modernizing the district’s aging infrastructure.

According to a recently completed facilities assessment, completing all short- and long-term projects could cost many millions of dollars.

A voter referendum is among several methods of financing being considered, but that may be only part of many suggested solutions. These include redistricting or grade realignment for the elementary schools, and reconfiguring buildings to make better use of existing space. The seven schools in the district are reported to be operating at or near capacity.

No decisions have been made.

In recent months, the board received the results of a two-part facilities assessment and also a demographic study that projects future enrollment.

While the district has done an excellent job of maintaining its buildings, many of the systems — such as electrical, plumbing, boilers, restrooms, roofs, flooring, ceilings, doors and windows — are near the end of their useful lives, the district architect told the board.

