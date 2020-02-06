Students share quality time, good company over lunch

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Outside distractions of everyday life were nowhere to be found during the Avon Home and School Association’s “Lunch with Someone Special” event on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in which Avon Elementary students gathered with special guests to enjoy quality time over a meal.

“It’s a time to sit, talk and listen, and most importantly, just to enjoy each other’s company,” event organizer and volunteer Meg Russoniello said of the annual event, held at the Avon Municipal Building.

The guest list grew a little longer this year. It was the first year that Avon’s pre-kindergarten class took part. Students through fourth grade invite a special guest of their choosing to enjoy conversation and company, not to mention some good cooking.

The students and guests were greeted at the door with a table assignment number. On the tables there were cue cards and icebreakers to help initiate the bonding.

“Sometimes to start a conversation it can be hard, especially at the younger ages,” Ms. Russoniello said.

About 130 people attended the gathering, which not only brings students and guests together, but also the community.

