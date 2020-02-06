St. Rose High School names top students in 2020 graduating class

BELMAR — To cap off National Catholic Schools Week, St. Rose High School named the top two students of this year’s graduating class, who will speak at the school’s graduation ceremony and senior awards night.

The announcement was at the end of the Catholic high school’s convocation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 31. The ceremony has become a yearly tradition at the school and a way to showcase the academic excellence of that year’s valedictorian and salutatorian.

For the 2019-2020 graduating class of St. Rose High School Mercedes Eschandon was named as valedictorian and Mia Quiles was named as the class’s salutatorian in a ceremony at St. Rose church in front of not only their senior peers but the school’s student body.

“Their place at the head of their class is the result of active, daily choices,” St. Rose High School Principal John Tonero said of both students during his remarks.

The school’s valedictorian will address the senior class at this year’s graduation ceremony and the salutatorian will give their speech during the school’s Senior Awards Ceremony.

Both students were applauded by the student body as they exited the church.

The parents of Mercedes and Mia, who had been informed of the school’s decision before the ceremony, arrived to congratulate their daughters on their achievement.

