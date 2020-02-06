Six suspects arrested in West Belmar home invasion robbery

WALL TOWNSHIP – Police have announced the arrest of six suspects in a home invasion and robbery that occurred at a West Belmar residence last month.

A call reporting the incident was received by Wall police at 1:59 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to press release issued Friday. Three victims at the scene told officers that they were confronted by several “unknown subjects” who assaulted them during an attempt to remove property from the home.

“One of the accused struck two victims several times with a mallet, two of the accused physically assaulted three victims multiple times, and one of the accused pointed a firearm at the victims before fleeing the residence,” the press release stated. One victim was treated for a “non-life threatening injury.”

Wall Township Police listed those arrested, and the charges, as follows:

Conrado Hernandez-Garcia, 21, Neptune City, second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault; second degree Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault; and second degree Conspiracy to commit Burglary.

Kevin Y. Cruz-Ramirez, 18, of Neptune, second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Trespassing; third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

Shakim I. Miller, 20, Asbury Park, is charged with first degree Robbery; second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Trespassing; and third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Joi I. James, 19, of Asbury Park, is charged with first degree Robbery; second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Trespassing; and third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Kahj C. Jones, 21, of Asbury Park, is charged with first degree Robbery; second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Trespassing; and third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Ernest L. Jones, 26, of Asbury Park, is charged with second degree Burglary; second degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Aggravated Assault; fourth degree Trespassing; third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

The arrests were made on Jan. 27 and 28 and Feb. 5, police said, and followed a joint investigation by Wall Township, Asbury Park, Neptune Township and Neptune City police, as well as the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Patrolman Shane Roland of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500.

