School board honors late BOE president Depaul

BRIELLE — The board of education honored the memory of former board member Stephen DePaul at the beginning of its Wednesday, Jan. 29 meeting. Mr. DePaul died at the age of 57 on Jan. 21.

“He cared very much about the children and this community,” the superintendent of Brielle Elementary School, Christine Carlson, said. “He was a great leader during [tough] times.”

Mr. DePaul served on the Brielle Board of Education for six years, spending two as its president.

Mr. DePaul’s children, Hannah and Nicholas, graduated from Brielle Elementary in 2014 and 2018, respectively. According to Ms. Carlson, 10 of Mr. DePaul’s nieces and nephews have attended the school, as well. Three are still enrolled.

“Having gone to Steve’s memorial service the other day … you couldn’t move, it was so crowded,” board President Dennis Ingoglia said, after the board held a moment of silence. “It was a testimony to the impact Steve made on the community, and the people came to see him as a leader when this school was going through some very difficult times.”

