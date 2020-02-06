LobsterFest organizers plan move from Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — In the wake of the decision by Bradley Beach to cancel LobsterFest this summer, the borough’s former event marketing partner has announced that it intends to revive the Labor Day Weekend event in another municipality.

The Bradley Beach Memorial Day Weekend Festival and LobsterFest were canceled by borough officials last week, after The Passion Group, which had run both events, gave notice that it could not accept the borough’s financial terms — in part because of the loss of vendor space caused by the expansion of the beachfront bocce courts and a decision to disallow operation of a beer-and-wine garden during LobsterFest.

In a letter sent to The Coast Star this week, Richard Tarzian, founder of the Asbury Park-based marketing firm, said his company is “in talks with other Monmouth County municipalities and various cities” about hosting LobsterFest this summer.

A related communication from the company described the ongoing outreach as involving municipalities “as

far south as Wildwood and as far north as Long Branch.”

Mr. Tarzian said that the event, which drew more than 40,000 visitors a day to Bradley Beach, “has always been regarded by the media, vendors and event attendees as an extremely successful, well-established, well-organized statewide event.”

“Although the economics did not work well on our behalf in 2019 for both events, we want to inform everybody that LobsterFest is continuing, unfortunately not in Bradley Beach,” Mr. Tarzian wrote.

The letter also said that the firm wanted to convey its “appreciation to the Borough of Bradley Beach for their decades of service as well as their praise for our organization, and to everyone that has participated and helped produce these events.”

On Jan. 17, the borough had received a letter from The Passion Group asking that the borough give the group $10,000 to make up for lost vendor space caused by the reconstruction of the borough’s bocce ball courts. The firm had also said that running the borough’s Memorial Day Weekend Festival was “not in our company’s best interest” due to the lack of a beer and wine garden and competition from other events on that weekend.

The borough council voted on Jan. 29 to exercise the 30 day termination clause in its contract with The Passion Group. At that meeting, Mayor Gary Engelstad said that the firm had been a good partner to the borough in the past, but its recommendations for 2020 could not be accepted.

