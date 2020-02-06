Geography bee winners compete in Tournament of Champions

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Some of the best brains from local classrooms sparred at Spring Lake Heights School this week, when a select few students tested their knowledge during the fifth annual Geography Bee Tournament of Champions.

Seven schools sent two students each to the competition. To qualify, the students finished in first or second place at their respective schools’ geography bees held in the weeks prior to the Tournament of Champions on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The friendly — but tough — competition steeped in academics is just one instance of area schools associated with Manasquan High School working together, according to Spring Lake Heights Superintendent John Spalthoff.

“The Manasquan Sending Districts work collaboratively on a regular basis. The geography bee is a prime example of how the seven schools all look to provide their students with opportunities to showcase their talents,” he said. “SLH takes pride in hosting this event and other events that bring together our students who all eventually will be in high school together.”

