Commemorating the ratification of the 19th Amendment

LAKE COMO — A century ago, the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution was ratified, giving women across the nation the right to vote.

On Tuesday Feb. 4, borough council passed a resolution commemorating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Following the vote, women on the council, the school board and from the community joined Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon for a photo, holding yellow roses to represent the historical symbol of women’s suffrage.

“Thank you for recognizing this historic year that we have here,” Ms Hanlon told the borough council. “I think that Monmouth County is leading the way in terms of recognizing this historic moment.”

