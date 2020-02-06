Artifact from 1927 Mardi Gras returned to Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — A nearly 100-year-old trophy that had been given to the winner of a borough masquerade contest has been found and is now in the Bradley Beach Historical Society’s Museum.

The trophy was found online by borough Councilman Al Gubitosi, who donated it to the Bradley Beach Historical Society.

Mr. Gubitosi, who collects historic postcards of Bradley Beach, said he was browsing the online marketplace site eBay when he found the trophy selling for $50.

“Periodically, I will go and search ‘Bradley Beach New Jersey’ for a postcard and in that search, I came up with this trophy,” he said.

At first, he just watched the bidding on the trophy, but after a period of no one bidding on the item, he decided to throw his hat into the ring.

“I just thought: ‘You know what, I am just going to get this thing for Bradley Beach,’ ” Mr. Gubitosi added. “I just purchased it thinking I would donate it.”

The date “September 2, 1927” is inscribed on the trophy, according to Paul Neshamkin, president of the historical society. He said the trophy was used during the sixth annual Mardi Gras & Mask Fete.

“Basically, on Labor Day weekend, they were having a Mardi Gras and mask event and they gave a trophy to first place,” Mr. Neshamkin said.

