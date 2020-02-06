$2M Fisher Family Fund announced for Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Steve and Sue Fisher, the couple who saved the Historic Gotlieb building from demolition, have stepped up once again for the community, this time not to save a building, but by launching a foundation to help others.

The recently announced Fisher Family Fund for Point Pleasant Beach, a $2 million endowment, will provide financial support for 501[c][3] non-profits, schools, and government organizations to support and create a vibrant future in Point Pleasant Beach while honoring its historical past.

The fund will support two types of grants, community grants [up to $5,000] and major grants [from $5,000 to $25,000], according to a release. In all, the fund is expected to donate up to $100,000 each year.

Mr. Fisher said that after he retired last May, he and his wife wanted to focus on helping the borough.

“We love this town. We moved here two and a half years ago and it’s been really good to us,” said Mr. Fisher. “We thought maybe we could have an impact on the town.”

That’s when they got the idea for The Fisher Family Fund. They hoped to support a broad range of interests and needs throughout the borough.

