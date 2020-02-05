Valentine Plunge benefits ALS patients and families

MANASQUAN — More than 700 people jogged into the waves off Main Beach in Manasquan on Saturday for the 14th annual Valentine Plunge, which helps fund quality of life support to people with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis].

Funds raised by the plunge support the Joan Dancy & PALS [people with ALS] Foundation and the staytough.fightHARD. Inc. Foundation with their goals of making life more comfortable for those with the debilitating disease.

“It was a huge success. We had a record number of attendees, we exceeded last year’s total, which was $330,000, and we should wind up north of $355,000,” Sean Magovern, president of Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, said. “We had a ton of patients show up with their families and it was just an outpouring of love and support.”

Mr. Magovern said each year the plunge garners more support from “people who are passionate” about making sure the quality of life services offered by each foundation are available to those who need them.

“It’s a very organic growth because with each passing year we touch that many more families,” he said.

