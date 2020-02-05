Karen M. Livingston-Jankowski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
70 views

Karen M. Livingston-Jankowski, 48, of Wall Township, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital surrounded by those who loved her deeply.

Karen will always be remembered for her caring heart, her amazing spirit, her quick wit and contagious laugh.

Karen was born in Neptune and was a lifelong