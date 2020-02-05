Hotel, theater, ferry terminal pitched for Belmar

BELMAR — A hotel with a riverside promenade, an amphitheater and a ferry terminal with service to Manhattan, would anchor one developer’s proposed plan for the transformation of the northwestern corner of Main Street.

The proposal, submitted by DOBCO development, was aired before the borough council on Tuesday night. Borough Attorney Jerry Dasti described it as the first of two responses to a request for proposal [RFP] by the borough for the redevelopment of the municipal complex and surrounding areas, including properties on western Main Street, from Seventh Avenue to the Shark River.

In addition to the municipal complex, the project area currently includes Klein’s Fish Market, Strollo’s Italian Ice, the Belmar Arts Council building, Belmar Paint and Decorating, Doughboys Wood Fired Pizza and businesses in the Shark River Place complex.

“We as the developer are in negotiations with those property owners to extend the vision from taking the municipal property to creating a unified redevelopment [plan],” Daniel Mladenovic, president of DOBCO, said at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting. “We’re taking the initiative to reach out to those property owners and negotiating with them to acquire their property so we can transform this whole area.”

According to members of the council, the borough will be working with a developer to move the municipal complex. A preliminary site, which was cited during that Feb. 4 meeting, is on 16th Avenue, near Dempsey Park and the borough’s department of public works yard.

“Any space that we are taking a look at, we are going to take the parking into consideration,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said Tuesday night. “That is why we took a look at that space. It is so preliminary.”

