Rita A. Campbell

Rita A. [Burke] Campbell, 78, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Rita was born on April 2, 1941 and raised in Kearny. She was a graduate of Our Lady Queen of Peace in North Arlington and went on to receive her teaching degree from Jersey