Harry Kegelman

Star News Group Staff
Harry Kegelman passed quickly, but not quietly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. His repartee with the nurse reminded all on hand that his quick wit was still intact.

Henry Joseph Kegelman III was born, at home, in Jersey City on Sept. 24, 1924 to Mary and Harry Kegelman. He was well known around his