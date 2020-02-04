Beatrice M. Zagorda

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Beatrice M. Zagorda, 97, of Belmar, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2020.

Bea worked at Saint Rose High School in Belmar for over 40 years, retiring in 2012. Known as “The Lady in the Window,” she was a fixture at the front desk in the lobby of the high School, greeting and