Walter F. Kavanaugh

Walter F. Kavanaugh, 84, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2020 of complications of lung disease related to asbestos exposure.

Walt is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Ophoven; his son Walter Kavanaugh and his wife Kimberly of Belmar and his daughter Kristina McIntyre and her husband Mike along with two grandchildren, Alexis and