Route 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash early Monday

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Route 70 has reopened to eastbound traffic after officials have cleared a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:30 this morning, Brick Police announced.

Police responded to a head-on collision on Route 70 eastbound between Brick Boulevard and the interchange to Route 88.

Mark Ferrell, 35, of Toms River, was driving a 2018 Audi A6 in the opposite line, driving westbound on the eastbound side of the divided highway. He proceeded to collide head-on with Mark Valle, 28, of Brick Township, driving a 2020 blue Volvo XC4. The impact caused Mr. Valle’s vehicle to rotate and crash into Patrick McElroy, 56, of Toms River, driving a 2004 black GMC Sierra.

“All three drivers were transported to the hospital [Ferrell to Jersey Shore, Valle and McElroy to Ocean Medica] for non-life-threatening injuries,” Brick Police Sergeant Jim Kelly said in a press release.

“[Mr.] Ferrell had to be extricated from his vehicle by members of Breton Woods, Pioneer Hose and Laurelton Fire companies who responded to the scene. The victims were treated and transported by members of the Brick Police EMS unit.”

Sgt. Kelly said that that investigation to the crash is ongoing.

“Investigators are looking into a possible connection to a separate, earlier hit-and-run crash which occurred on Rt. 70 westbound in the area of the Home Depot,” where minor injuries were reported.

Both crashes are being investigated by Sgt. Keith Donnelly and Ptl. Jay Lampiasi of the Brick Township Traffic Safety Unit.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the crash to contact Sgt. Donnelly or Lampiasi at 732-262-1140.

