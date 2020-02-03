Lillian Van Note

Lillian Marie McSpiritt Van Note, 97, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Beloved wife of Francis William Van Note, who preceded her in death in 1987. She was also predeceased by her parents, Teresa [Campbell] and Francis McSpiritt, and sister Mary Alice Flannery. She leaves behind