Gerald ‘Jerry’ Slifer

By
Star News Group Staff
-
61 views

Gerald “Jerry” Slifer, 92, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

He was born in the roarin’ nineteen twenties to Winnie and Max Slifer of Newark who owned the Madison Tavern.

The 1920’s kicked off with a boom and for anyone who knew Jerry