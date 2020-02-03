Captain Frederick Quirin Vogel

Captain Frederick Quirin Vogel, passed away at home in Point Pleasant, with his family by his side on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020; his valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis over.

Fred was born a Leo on Aug. 11, 1947, in Plainfield to the late Anne and Robert Vogel.

Raised in Cranford, Freddy attended Cranford High