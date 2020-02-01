Elks and friends from near and far take a mid-winter dip

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Hundreds dressed as snowmen, superheroes and other colorful characters stormed the frigid surf of the Atlantic Ocean this past weekend, during the NJ State Elks Association’s 13th annual John Sentner Memorial Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The memorial plunge and party held at Martell’s Tiki Bar is a major fundraiser for Elks Camp Moore, a camp dedicated to special-needs children located in Haskell. According to event chairperson and Howell Elk Peggy Berry, this year’s plunge is one of the biggest yet, hosting an estimated 250-plus Elks from nearly every one of the association’s 12 New Jersey districts.

The plunge was established by the late Elk and Wall Township resident John Sentner, who dubbed his fundraiser the Miracle Plunge. When Mr. Sentner died in 2012, the event was rechristened in his honor.

