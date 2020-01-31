Traffic to shift on Route 35 bridge over Ashley Ave.

BRIELLE — Traffic will shift on the Route 35 bridge over Ashley Avenue at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, according to a New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] press release, when NJDOT contractors “shift Route 35 southbound traffic from the left lane of the northbound side of the bridge to the right shoulder of the newly-reconstructed southbound side of the bridge to create a center work zone.”

One lane of north-bound traffic will be maintained in the new configuration, which will remain in place until the $6.8 million federally-funded project’s anticipated completion sometime before Memorial Day, according to the release.

