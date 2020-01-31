Mail carriers honored for safe driving

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A group of letter carriers based at the Point Pleasant Beach Post Office were honored Thursday morning for achieving a U.S. Postal Service milestone — driving more than a million accident-free miles.

Carriers Elaine Coyne, Walter Fehring, Dominick Piscope, Anna DeSanto, Dennis Torode and Tracy Ely joined the thousands of postal service employees honored for this notable achievement, acknowledging their attention to safety and consistency.

Carrier John D’Amato also received a special safety award, for walking more than 100 million steps, accident-free.

The carriers were recognized at the Point Pleasant Beach Post Office on Arnold Avenue surrounded by their fellow carriers, supervisors, union representatives and District Manager Jim Drummer.

“It’s wonderful that we can celebrate folks that have been safe for so long in this organization because it’s quite a task out there today,” said Mr. Drummer. “Being safe is their primary job, everybody thinks delivering the mail is the most important thing, but if they don’t come home safely, it doesn’t matter.

