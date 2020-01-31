Hospitals to take over MONOC services

OCEAN COUNTY — As MONOC — the Monmouth Ocean Hospital Service Corporation — announces that it will cease operations on April 1, local and county emergency responders believe they are adequately prepared for a seamless transition as local hospitals will slowly take over the operation.

On that date, the agency’s partner hospitals, Hackensack Meridian Health, which operates Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, and RWJ Barnabas Health, will take over the operation, Jeff Behm, MONOC president and CEO, said.

“We want to assure the public there will be no disruption of services provided,” he said.

The MONOC paramedics are dispatched, supplementing local volunteer first aid squads, when advanced life support is needed.

MONOC is a nonprofit, shared-services consortium formed in 1978 to provide emergency response and medical transportation, and its current partners include 16 hospitals in central New Jersey. The board of directors voted last week to dissolve the corporation and end operations on April 1.

Mr. Behm said MONOC’s 325 employees include paramedics, emergency medical technicians, nurses, dispatchers and administrative support staff. The first responders report to a variety of locations, while the administrative staff and dispatchers work at the agency’s headquarters at 4806 Megill Road in Wall Township.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.