Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 50 miles off Inlet

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel 50 miles off Manasquan Inlet on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from the captain of the fishing vessel Enterprise requesting a medical evacuation for a crew member experiencing severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew was launched to assist, arrived and transferred the crew member aboard.

After the crew member’s condition worsened, an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew was launched, arrived, and medevaced the crew member to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Atlantic City Care Regional Medical Center.

“The Coast Guard trains every day for events like this,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Box, watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Because of that training we were able to coordinate multiple Coast Guard assets to get the crew member medical attention as quickly as possible.”

