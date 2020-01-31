Catholic Schools Week a time to celebrate at St. Peter School

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The St. Peter School community celebrated one of its annual traditions this week as students, parents, staff and the greater community came together to take part in Catholic Schools Week [CSW].

Daily events brought together students at the K-8 elementary school and welcomed family and community members to share in the school spirit.

On Tuesday, students celebrated Catholic Schools Week as they got to attend Carnival Day, with games, refreshments and fun for all. The carnival is set up and run by the St. Peter School PTA.

PTA President Meredith Palumbo said the carnival is a long-running tradition.

“I think all the kids are having fun,” said Ms. Palumbo. “The kids come in and they’re free to do whatever they want.”

