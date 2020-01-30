School and PTA thank board members for support

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Superintendent John Spalthoff and the PTA thanked the district’s board of education for its dedication to Spring Lake Heights School during the board meeting held on Monday, Jan. 27.

“The time you give up to make sure Spring Lake Heights has the best education in the area. Thank you for that,” Mr. Spalthoff told Board President James McCarthy, Anne McGarry, Randy Flaum and newcomer James Carey. Board member Erik Gardner was absent.

“It’s great that every one of my board members has children in the school,” Mr. Spalthoff continued. “When I sit and talk, I know those I’m talking to have a vested interest in what we’re doing or trying to accomplish here.”

PTA President Kara Matunas then introduced a resolution approved by the board that marks January 2020 as School Board Recognition Month, per a declaration made by the New Jersey School Boards Association.

“The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education embraces the goal of high-quality education for all New Jersey public school students,” the resolution states. “[The board] urges all New Jersey citizens to work with their local boards of education and public school staffs toward the advancement of our children’s education.”

