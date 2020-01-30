Safety measures could cost parking spaces

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Have you seen any orange stripes along name streets in Avon? They are all part of an experiment in the name of safety.

Mayor Ed Bonanno proposed several items up for discussion at the Jan. 27 borough meeting as a chance to introduce ideas and provoke dialogue within the community, mostly surrounding traffic and parking.

The temporary orange curb lines are along Norwood, Woodland, Garfield and Washington avenues. While not part of an ordinance yet, the markups are a test to measure how an additional five feet along these avenues can help with driver visibility.

“The reason for this is really safety … visibility,” Mr. Bonanno said. “One of the things that struck me and I think a lot of other people in town over the years, is it’s really difficult driving across town. The sightline really blocks your vision.”

The mayor said they wouldn’t be along the side streets, but only going east and west. There are already some streets with the 25-foot spacing from the intersections to where parking starts.

Mayor Bonanno preached safety over the number of parking spaces, though there won’t be a significant number of spots lost with the additional five-foot measure.

“All we’ve done is paint. It’s not in effect yet. We didn’t pass an ordinance. This is a way for all of us to see how it looks with just the orange stripe,” he said.

“Is five feet going to make a serious impact on parking? Probably not,” Commissioner John Magrini followed. “I don’t have a problem supporting the five feet.”

