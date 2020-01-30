H.W. Mountz to offer students after-school work sessions

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School will roll out a new pilot program, Ambush Academy, to offer supplemental instruction to students in second through fourth grades.

Superintendent/Principal Stephen LaValva and Assistant Principal and Director of Student Services Krystyna Domogala presented the program to the Spring Lake Board of Education at the Monday night meeting.

The program is funded by Title I funds and no funds will be taken from the budget, Mr. LaValva said.

“I fully appreciate the fact that you guys have put your heads together to come up with something, at no cost to the district on top of that, to really start to find some better solutions to intervention for students that need it,” said Noelle Giblin, board vice president.

Ms. Domogala said Ambush Academy is “a fierce approach to learning” and will offer “targeted academic instruction” to students “who demonstrate a need for intervention.”

“It’s an opportunity for students to receive additional small group or individual instruction from a certified teacher,” Ms. Domogala added.

