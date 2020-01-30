CAFRA, zoning applications pulled for banquet hall

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The applicant for the controversial proposed 80-foot tall, 48,000 square foot wedding and banquet hall facility on Mantoloking Road adjourned the application from the Brick Township Planning Board, cancelling the meeting that had been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

The plan has been vehemently opposed by a coalition of members of local nonprofit Save Barnegat Bay, the Mantoloking Yacht Club and residents of Mantoloking ever since it was first proposed early last year. In 2019, the board approved a use variance for the facility, and it has since been seeking a height variance.

According to attorney John Jackson, of Brick, who is representing the applicant, Vilamoura LLC, the application was adjourned because Vilamoura had also withdrawn its CAFRA [Coastal Area Facility Review Act of 1973] permit for timing purposes after an issue came up with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection about where the property’s “coastal waters” begin.

A CAFRA permit is required for development located within 150 feet of a mean high water line, among other regulations.

“We asked for the Brick Township Board of Adjustment matter to be adjourned because we have some things with the DEP that we have to straighten out so we’re going in the proper sequence because we need both approvals, the DEP approval and Brick Township approval, [because] the plan has to be the same for both,” Mr. Jackson told The Ocean Star on Wednesday.

“One of the requirements by the DEP for the application we’re seeking is our distance from coastal waters … and our particular site has a marina feature that has docks and the water comes up to the bulkhead where our travel lift is,” he said.

Previously, the DEP had determined that the property’s coastal waters began at the end of the marina dock, as the marina had originally existed on dry land.

“That portion of the property, the boat basin I’ll call it, was excavated in the ‘20s. As such, they are not what they call ‘riparian waters.’”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

