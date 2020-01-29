Super Bowl LIV: Big Game Day Guide

DUKE’S TAVERN & TAP – POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Spend Super Bowl Sunday at Duke’s Tavern & Tap where they will have food specials, drink specials and giveaways throughout the game.

PROVING GROUND – HIGHLANDS

Celebrate Super Bowl LIV with $3 Bud Lights, $6 Absolut drinks, $7 Seltzer Fishbowls and a buffet. Those in attendance can also enter to win a Yeti cooler.

EVENTIDE GRILLE – SEA BRIGHT

Cheer on the big game at Eventide where every NFL game is happy hour featuring $2 off all drinks, food specials and more.

BAR ANTICIPATION – LAKE COMO

Enjoy a no-cover, huge Super Bowl Party with 70 TVs and a giant screen, free buffet, amazing giveaways and a DJ and emcee will run the day. Beer specials include $2.50 Miller Lite drafts, $3 Miller Lite bottles, $6.50 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Corona and Corona Light bottles.

LEGGETT’S – MANASQUAN

Free Super Bowl Pig Roast hosted by Leggett’s. Drink specials include: $2.25 Bud & Bud Lights, $5 Tito’s Mixed Drinks and $4 Bon & Viv Black Cherry Spiked Seltzers.

BROADWAY BAR & GRILL – POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Head to The Broadway Bar & Grill and enjoy all of their football beer specials and delicious wings during all the gametime action.

RIVER ROCK – BRICK

Make your reservation for River Rock’s 2020 Super Bowl Party. Reserve a seat at the bar or reserve a table for the Best Super Bowl Party in Ocean County with a 28-foot video wall and 40 TVs. $20 per person includes reserved seat from 5 p.m. to end of game, tailgate party with plenty of apps until 6:15 p.m., game room with pong, cornhole and more, [almost] half-time all-you-can-eat buffet, giveaways and great prizes throughout the game and DJ Matty K and his shenanigans.

MJ’S RESTAURANTS – ALL LOCATIONS

It’s on at MJ’s. The Big Game Viewing Party features $3 draft beers, $4 shots, $5 house wines and $6 bar cocktails from 6 to 11 p.m. in the bar area only. Only select brand draft beers and shots offered. The Big Game Catering is also available so contact your go-to MJ’s location for additional information.

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP – JACKSON

Enjoy game-day food and drink specials featuring a $6-$8 bar menu, $2 Miller Lite drafts, $4 White Claws, $5 Jack Daniels and Jameson drinks and more.

IVY LEAGUE & CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL – HOWELL

Featuring NFL Sunday Ticket on 16 HDTVs. Watch the Super Bowl with food and drink specials at both locations.

BEACON 70 – BRICK

Watch Super Bowl LIV on an 18-foot video wall and 60 screens all in hi-def stadium surround sound. Featuring DJ Funsize and MC Joe Gell as well as plenty of giveaways, 36 beers to choose from, great cocktails and game day platters.

PIG & PARROT SANDBAR – BRIELLE

Catch all the Super Bowl action at Pig and Parrot featuring the game live on full HD screens, $3 drafts, $5 Tito’s mix drinks and $4 white claws.

BUM ROGERS – SEASIDE PARK

Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with a full NFL package on over 30 TVs with food and drink specials.

REEF & BARREL – MANASQUAN

Watch the Super Bowl at Reef & Barrel featuring drink specials from their NFL 1st & 10 Menu including $1 mugs and half-price wings.

MARLINS – POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Celebrate Super Bowl at Marlins featuring the NFL Ticket on 13 flat screen TVs, $13 Bud Light towers, $9 Bud Light pitchers, $3 Bud and Bud Light 16 oz. aluminums, $9 large plain pizzas, $10 basket of wings [14], giveaways and raffles.

SIMKO’S GRILL – NEPTUNE

Enjoy Super Bowl LIV on 18 TVs featuring drink specials including $3 pints, $5 Tito’s and beer bucket specials.

MONMOUTH PARK – OCEANPORT

With over 900 ways to bet the big game, plus a 75-foot HD video wall, the Monmouth Park Sportsbook by William Hill is the ultimate location for watching and wagering on pro football’s championship game. Join Monmouth Park for the biggest game of the year.