Public outcry at meeting halts four-way ordinance adoption

SEA GIRT — In response to public concerns voiced during the Jan. 22 borough council meeting, the pending adoption of an ordinance calling for the installation of several four-way stop signs was delayed.

Sea Girt resident Sharon Kregg called for more transparency from the council while making her arguments against the traffic-altering measure, Ordinance 03-2020.

Sea Girt Police Captain Justin Macko proposed the ordinance during the Dec. 4 council meeting as a means to curtail speeding. It was formally introduced on Jan. 8.

The change would amend and supplement Chapter 5 – Traffic, Section 7.21 which would place several stop signs, starting at Second Avenue and reaching Bell Place. Under the proposal, four-way stop signs would be placed on all borough roads at Baltimore: Second, Third, Fifth and Sixth avenues and Bell Place.

Ms. Kregg said the additional signage would disrupt her daily route, causing “confusion for drivers” which in turn would cause “confusion for children” not knowing when to cross at the streets. She cited research found on several government-run websites, stating that four-way stop signs should not be used for speed control.

