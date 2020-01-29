Brielle community celebrates its favorite librarian

BRIELLE — A sold-out crowd filled the Manasquan River Golf Club to celebrate Brielle Public Library Director Leslie Naughton and the swearing-in of the Brielle Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 officers, during the Chamber’s annual holiday and installation dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Chamber President Heidi Wittenberg ran the evening from a lectern in the club’s dining room, which rang with applause when she announced Ms. Naughton as this year’s Pride of Brielle.

The borough’s Chamber of Commerce has bestowed the award to a Brielle community member each year for over a decade.

“It’s for who exemplifies Brielle. It’s who does selfless acts for the community, day in and day out, and doesn’t ask for anything in return,” Ms. Naughton’s eldest son, Patrick, said when invited to speak before an audience that included borough council members, police and fire department officials and other community group representatives.

“I look around the room and I see old winners and many people who are deserving of that award. But right now, I believe there is no one more deserving than my mother,” the 23-year-old East Carolina University student continued. “I think I speak for all of us here. I want to thank you for everything you do for the community and everything you’ll continue to do for the community.”

