Borough cancels 2020 Lobsterfest and Memorial Day Weekend Festival

BRADLEY BEACH — A decade-old partnership between the borough and an event marketing group came to an abrupt end Tuesday and forced the cancellation of two summer festivals on the beachfront promenade, Mayor Gary Engelstad said.

The Memorial Day Weekend Festival and Lobsterfest, which had been organized for the borough by The Passion Group, are now off the 2020 calendar, the mayor said. In the past, as many as 50,000 visitors per day have been drawn to Bradley Beach during the two events.

“It may mean that there probably aren’t going to be any festivals on the beach this summer, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have a lot of fun at the beach and on Main Street this summer,” the mayor said of the development.

The split was triggered by a Jan. 17 letter from the Asbury Park-based marketing firm’s general manager, Barbara Weinreich, saying the Memorial Day Festival was no longer profitable and therefore “not in our company’s best interest.” The letter also asked the borough for a $10,000 credit to compensate for the loss of vendor space caused by the newly reconstructed bocce ball courts.

In response, the borough council voted unanimously on Tuesday to activate the 30-day termination clause in their two-year contract with The Passion Group.

“We had received a notification from The Passion Group that this arrangement is not working. They are a for-profit entity and they told us that in order for this to continue to work, they did not want to do the Memorial Day Festival and only wanted to do the Lobsterfest,” Mayor Engelstad told the council.

Saying that he regarded the Passion Group as having been a helpful partner for the borough, the mayor added, “It’s my intention tonight to say to The Passion Group ‘Thank you very much, you got us through some good times but we want to go in another direction.’”

Councilman Tim Sexsmith, who is the council’s liaison to the Memorial Day Committee, said that the borough will still be focused on holding a parade on Memorial Day.

“I think that we can successfully manage and maintain the parade, there is a couple of things we had to think about,” he said. In the past, groups that participated in the parade, such as bands, were funded at some level to cover their transportation costs or to come and play. According to the borough, holding the parade could cost roughly $6,000.

