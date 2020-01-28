Stephen Mark DePaul

By
Star News Group Staff
-
18 views

Stephen Mark DePaul, 57, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. 

He was born on Sept. 28, 1962 in New Haven Connecticut to Anthony DePaul [Karen] and the late Margot Burg Grillo. Stephen leaves behind his devoted wife Amy of 23 years