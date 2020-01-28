Robert ‘Beau’ Everett Truesdale

By
Star News Group Staff
-
37 views

Robert “Beau” Everett Truesdale, 31, of Sea Girt, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Beau was born on Aug. 16, 1988 in Summit. He was a graduate of Sea Girt Elementary School and Manasquan High School. Beau earned a degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship from Florida Atlantic University.

Beau was managing partner of